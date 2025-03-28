BRADENTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing near the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Surianneylis Perez-Sanchez, Thursday night.

Investigators said the teen was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue in Bradenton.

Perez-Sanchez stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 70 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She has a piercing in her tongue and abdomen, and her hair may be dyed bright red. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities said Perez-Sanchez may be in the company of Marlen Daniela Cordona-Barahona, and they may be traveling to Texas.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Bradenton Police at 941-932-9301 or 911.

