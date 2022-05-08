BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 14-year-old girl in Calhoun County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Staci Mckenzie was last seen on Sunda in the area of Charlie Johns Street and U.S. 20 in Blountstown.

The teen stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, white shoes and black socks.

Investigators said Mckenzie may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 850-674-5049 or dial 911.

