JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old that was last seen in Duval County.

Authorities say Isaiah Edwards was last seen in the area of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Staples Mill Drive in Jacksonville, Thursday.

He’s 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Edwards was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, gray uniform shirt and khaki pants. He may also be carrying a black Nike backpack.

If you have any information on Edwards’ whereabouts, contact the FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

