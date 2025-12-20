JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old that was last seen in Duval County.

Authorities say Isaiah Edwards was last seen in the area of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Staples Mill Drive in Jacksonville, Thursday.

He’s 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Edwards was last seen wearing a white puffer jacket, gray uniform shirt and khaki pants. He may also be carrying a black Nike backpack.

If you have any information on Edwards’ whereabouts, contact the FDLE or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox