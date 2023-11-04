WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from West Palm Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Stacy Rangel-Gomez, Saturday evening.

Investigators said Rangel-Gomez was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Rangel-Gomez was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400, or 911.

