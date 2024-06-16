ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Orlando.

The Florida Department on Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Makiya Cole, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said she was last seen in the area of the 1000 block of Colyer Street on Saturday.

Cole stands 4 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has black hair, possibly with blue tips, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, black shirt, blue jeans and black and white shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Cole’s whereabouts to call FDLE’S Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.

