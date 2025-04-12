LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lakeland.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Isaiah McGraw, late Friday night.

Investigators said McGraw was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of Moonlight Cove Lane.

McGraw stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve blue polo shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Lakeland Police at 863-834-6966 or 911.

