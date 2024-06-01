WINTER PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for C’Jay Bryan.

Investigators said the boy last seen in the area of the 500 block of South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park.

Bryan stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weights around 98 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black boxers or briefs and no shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on Bryan’s whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), Winter Park Police at 407-644-1313 or 911.

