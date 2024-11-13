BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Brevard County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Jarius Murray on Tuesday night.

Murray was last seen in the area of the 400 block of G Street in Cocoa.

He stands 4 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Murray was last seen wearing a black tracksuit. Officials said he has a blue cast on his left arm and may be carrying a black backpack and a teddy bear.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620, or 911.

