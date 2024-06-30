WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 10-month-old boy who was reported missing from West Palm Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Abnel Devalon, Saturday night.

Investigators said the infant was last seen in the area of the 500 block of North Congress Avenue.

Abnel stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 15 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 38-year-old Felicienne Azor-Devalon.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not disclose what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Abnel and Azor-Devalon may be traveling northbound to the Indiana area.

Officials urge anyone who spots the pair to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), West Palm Beach Police at 561-822-1900 or 911.

