DEBARY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Cild Alert for a 1-year-old girl who went missing in Volusia County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Annabella Bartlett was last seen along the 500 block of Quail Down Drive in DeBary, June 19.

Investigators said the toddler stands 2 feet tall, wears around 25 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said the child may be in the company of 40-year-old Natalie Bovee.

Bovee stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has blond hair and hazel eyes. Her weight is unknown.

Authorities said they may be traveling in a 2011, black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the Florida tag 66032Z.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774).

