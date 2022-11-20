PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a baby who went missing in Brevard County and may be in the company of two adults.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud.

The infant was last seen in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay.

Authorities said the newborn may be in the company of 40-year-old James Stroud and 31-year-old Kylee Barta.

Stroud stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and has brown hair and green eyes. His weight is unknown.

Barta stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe they are traveling in a black 2001 Acura CL with the temporary Florida tag DGK9123. The vehicle’s front bumper may be partially white.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5201 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.