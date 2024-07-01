WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 10-month-old boy who was reported missing from West Palm Beach has been located and is safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Abnel Devalon, Saturday night.

Investigators said the infant was last seen in the area of the 500 block of North Congress Avenue.

Abnel stands 2 feet tall, weighs around 15 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not specify what he was last seen wearing.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 38-year-old Felicienne Azor-Devalon.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not disclose what she was last seen wearing.

Investigators said Abnel and Azor-Devalon may be traveling northbound to the Indiana area.

On Monday afternoon, authorities said that he was located and is safe.

