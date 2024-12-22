HOLIDAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing Child Alert issued for two young children was canceled after both were found safe.

Hendrix and Roman Velez were reported missing after having been seen in the area of the 5800 block of Riverlawn Court in Holiday, Florida.

Both boys are white children with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hendrix stands at one foot and five inches tall, weighs 13 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray pants. Roma stands at two feet and four inches tall, weighs 22 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans.

As of Sunday morning, both children are safe.

For more information, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-372-5920, or 911.

