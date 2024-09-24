VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Shamar Windhom has been canceled after authorities confirmed Wednesday that the boy was found dead.

Shamar was last seen on Tuesday in the 2800 block of 71st Circle.

Shamar is described as standing at 2 feet, weighing 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing only a white diaper.

Authorities have not yet released details about the circumstances of Shamar’s death.

