PLANT CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Plant City has be found safe, Friday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez on Thursday night.

Investigators said the teen was last seen in the area of the 600 block of West Ball Street in Plant City.

Nolasco Hernandez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weights around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing who was last seen wearing a blue crop top, SpongeBob SquarePants pajama pants and light-green Crocs. She may also be carrying a pink jacket.

Detectives said Nolasco Hernandez may be in the company of Abraham Lopez-Iglesias.

Lopez-Iglesias stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light pink shirt, gray pants and white tennis shoes.

Authorities urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Plant City Police at 813-757-9200 or dial 911.

