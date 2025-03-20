EUSTIS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida teacher has been relocated pending investigation following accusations of her choking a middle school student.

12-year-old Ky’lin Williams says he got into trouble one afternoon at school after he and a couple of friends were tossing ketchup packets around the cafeteria.

A school employee, noticing them, walked over, saying Ky’lin was going to be written up.

“I was, like, shocked because I didn’t do anything,” he said.

Ky’lin called his mother to tell her; however, at Eustis Middle School, students are not allowed to use their phones during active hours. Due to this, administrators began to try and confiscate the phone.

It was then when one of the faculty members allegedly began to choke the student.

“I hear him screaming, ‘Mommy, Mommy, Mommy! Help me! She’s choking me!'” said Ashley Griffin, Ky’lin’s mother. “He was choked. He was battered.”

“She grabbed my neck,” he said. “So when I get scared, like when I get scared, it’s hard for me to breathe.”

According to the police report, the administrator’s left arm “inadvertently contacted Ky’lin’s hoodie collar near his neck area. She immediately disengages.”

Ky’lin’s mother, however, does not see it that way.

“Overall I’m just disgusted,” she said. “I put my trust in them to take care of my child.”

She wanted to press charges; however, Florida’s statute on battery just says someone intentionally touched or struck another person against their will. Police, however, chose not to file, saying they did not believe the administrator had any intent to batter Ky’lin.

Now, Ky’lin says he’s nervous to go back to school too.

“Like scared and upset at the same time,” he said. “I’m worried I might run to her.”

According to the school district, the administrator has been moved to another location where there will be no student interaction pending the investigation.

