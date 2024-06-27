JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Loggerhead Marinelife Center, a nonprofit dedicated to ocean conservation, has named its resident sea turtle “Stanley” in honor of the Florida Panthers’ recent Stanley Cup victory.

Stanley, a female turtle, was found floating near a dock in Palm Springs Gardens. The Loggerhead Marinelife Center, located in Juno Beach, is now helping her recover.

The center, known for its advocacy for ocean conservation, often rescues and rehabilitates sea turtles in distress.

Stanley’s naming celebrates both the turtle’s rescue and the local hockey team’s achievement.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center continues to provide essential care to sea turtles like Stanley, emphasizing the importance of protecting marine life and their habitats.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.