GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a massive construction excavator and wreaking havoc in Gainesville.

Police said 47-year-old Jesse Charles Smith hot-wired the excavator before embarking on a destructive journey that included knocking down power poles and plowing through the front of a Walmart store. Smith’s escapade of destruction caused $2 million in damages.

Authorities said he was armed with a machete during his rampage but thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Smith now faces many charges, including grand theft, trespassing, property damage, and criminal mischief. He now resides behind bars at the Alachua County jail.

