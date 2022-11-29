ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man who went viral because of his mugshot that featured his unusually large neck has been arrested once again. This time he is being charged with stalking.

The viral sensation, 35-year-old Charles McDowell, who is from Pensacola, was booked into the Escambia County Jail, Sunday.

McDowell is facing charges of aggravated stalking and withholding child support.

According to local outlet WEAR-TV, on Aug. 24, McDowell showed up to a woman’s home and sent her threatening text messages.

During his arrest for multiple drug charges back in 2018, he gained internet fame when his mugshot featuring his large neck went viral, which spawned various comments and multiples shares.

McDowell capitalized on his newfound fame by referring to himself as Wide Neck on his social media. His Instagram account currently has 1 million followers.

He has released several rap songs under his name Wide Neck and partnered with rapper Daddy Long Neck, who is a thin man with an unusually long neck, to record a song called Neckst Big Thing, which was released in 2020.

McDowell was previously arrested in 2019.

For that arrest, he was charged with eluding police, second-degree marijuana possession, driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and improper lane usage.

According to police reports, he is currently being held with out bond for his current stalking charge.

