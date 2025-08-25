SEMINOLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man recovering from a lightning strike is reflecting on his experience.

“I have a second outlook on life now, myself,” said Travis Kurtz, who survived a lightning strike last Monday.

The 30-year-old survivor reflected on his near-death experience.

“I was the most scared I’ve ever been in my life because I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Kurtz.

Almost a week later, he returned to the spot where it happened, outside a pizzeria in Seminole.

“It’s not an easy thing being here right now to be honest with you, it’s still really fresh and it’s actually hitting home a little more than I thought it would,” said Kurtz in an interview.

Kurtz says it was a typical workday as the property manager of the complex, he was doing his normal walk-through when he suddenly felt a zap.

“It came out of nowhere, I mean, it was like today very little rain,” said Kurtz.

Everything became a blur for Kurtz — but not for Mark Rizzotto, the pizza shop owner who helped save his life.

“I felt the whole building rumble, the whole building shook,” said Rizzotto.

Rizzotto heard it all unfold from inside of his restaurant.

“I was over here by the ovens, and I heard the loud crack, and I’m like ‘that hit something,’ I looked out this window, and that’s when I found him,” said Rizzotto.

He found Kurtz lying in-between an oak tree and a mailbox.

Rizzotto said he had a customer call 911, and in seconds, he was out the door helping Kurtz.

“His body was right here, and his face was planted right here,” said Rizzotto.

Kurtz was choking on mud and grass, and his body was convulsing.

“I mean, my heart rate, according to the ambulance, was at one point 265 beats a minute,” said Kurtz.

The pizza shop owner said he couldn’t believe what the strike could do to somebody.

“He was on fire, his body was, like, so hot, it was like incredible,” said Rizzotto.

Kurtz said the pain was unimaginable.

“Every single muscle in my body contracted to the point where I couldn’t function, I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything, and that’s the best way I can explain the amount of pain — it was unbearable,” said Kurtz.

But after several days in the hospital, Kurtz survived.

“You’re a very lucky man, I’m telling you… God was on your side, you had guardian angels,” said Rizzotto.

“Yeah, I couldn’t agree with you more,” said Kurtz.

Kurtz said he is still struggling with memory loss and motor skills, but throughout it all, his girlfriend, Jess French, has been by his side.

“I was definitely not ready to be feeding my partner at 24 years old. Very, very grateful that it was the outcome that it was,” said French.

With a newfound sense of gratitude towards life, they have a message to others.

“Don’t be a Florida man, don’t go out in the rain,” said French.

Since he will be unable to work as he recovers, his friends and family plan to create a fundraiser for him next month.

