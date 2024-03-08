KISSIMMEE, Florida (WESH) — A Florida man has been charged with murder now that the child he severely injured 10 years ago has died.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Siesta Lane in Kissimmee in December 2012 for a report of child abuse.

According to officials, a then-3-month-old child sustained traumatic injuries which led to him developing numerous medical problems, including cerebral palsy, muscle atrophy, being nonverbal, cortically blind, unable to swallow, requiring a feeding tube, having a seizure disorder and being a quadriplegic.

Todd Perez was charged with aggravated child abuse, pled to the charges and was sentenced for the violations.

On April 26, 2023, the child died at the age of 10.

A Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the child’s death a “homicide” based on injuries he sustained as a baby that were inflicted by Perez.

On Wednesday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Perez under a warrant for murder during a felony (aggravated child abuse).

Perez was booked in the Osceola County Jail.

