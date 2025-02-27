TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in the Gulf Coast of Florida got to fulfill his dream of walking his daughter down the aisle.

It came six months after he suffered a life-threatening stroke.

Manuel Vera was taken to a hospital outside Tampa almost exactly a year ago.

there, he received life-saving treatment within just 25 minutes.

“The balance was completely off, I had little control of my left arm.” he said. “When they did the full evaluation after I got to therapy, and I went back to my room. I realized how serious it was.”

After six months of rehabilitation, Vera was able to walk his daughter down the aisle, and together they danced the merengue at the reception.

