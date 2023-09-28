AVE MARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — A man narrowly escaped a life-threatening encounter with his former best friend of 15 years, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Joel Cham recounted the terrifying episode as he revealed how a casual hangout with his friend, Paul Arnold, took a turn outside of his home in Ave Maria.

“We were there for like two hours, just hanging out, listening to music, having a good time,” Cham recalled. “And then, out of nowhere, he said, sorry, I got to do this and he slashed my throat. I just don’t remember how he sliced me. I just, I didn’t feel it. Every morning, I wake up, I do my little happy dance. I’m alive throughout the day. I’ll be like, I scream I’m alive.”

The motive behind this attack remains under investigation. Authorities have charged Arnold with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm for the gruesome incident.

