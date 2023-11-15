JUNO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida man narrowly escaped a horrifying shark attack off Juno Beach, leaving him with a severely injured arm resembling a Halloween prop.

Despite the gruesome encounter on Nov. 5, the victim is now stitched up and on the road to recovery.

The man credits his survival to the quick thinking of a woman on shore who made a tourniquet for him before dialing 911.

According to the survivor, it was the combined efforts of the Good Samaritan and responding paramedics that ultimately saved his life.

