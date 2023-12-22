FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Lee County Sheriff’s Office detectives have launched an investigation into a peculiar incident that unfolded at a Bass Pro Shops in Southwest Florida involving the theft of a live 50-pound tarpon from the store’s fish pond.

Cellphone video captured the suspect, sporting dark pants, a navy blue T-shirt and a distinctive fishing hat, making off with the prized, legally protected fish.

Chance Floyd said he was working at the Fort Myers store’s fishing counter when someone alerted him about the criminal catch. He said he was so shocked, the thought they were talking about a fake fish.

“Someone came up to me holding, like, a scale of the tarpon and was like, ‘Look, somebody just stole a tarpon,'” said Floyd. “It turns out, it wasn’t really a tarpon. It didn’t even cross my mind that somebody would stoop that low to steal such a federally protected fish and potentially put it in harm’s way.”

Investigators said the suspect stole a fishing net off the shelf, Wednesday evening, took the 50-pound silver king out of the water and tan out with the fish still flopping around in the net.

Nearby shoppers were shocked by the brazen theft.

“I don’t know why somebody has the audacity to do something so selfish, for what purpose?” said shopper Christy Downey.

The suspect’s getaway, documented in a Snapchat video shared with authorities, revealed his exit from the Gulf Coast Town Center store, leaving investigators to fish for leads on the unknown direction of his escape.

“LSCO is attempting to locate retail theft suspect. But not just your ‘normal retail theft,'” said deputies on Facebook. “We guess you could say THIS one will o-fish-ially catch your eye.”

The LCSO, collaborating with the Animal Cruelty Task Force, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, is intensifying efforts to identify those involved in this peculiar aquatic theft.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of an incident at The Bass Pro Shop in Fort Myers involving a tarpon. We are currently working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate further,” stated an FWC spokesperson.

In the wild, FWC prohibits anglers from taking tarpon out of the water if they’re larger than 40 inches to keep them from dying.

“I think he was in the wrong, because he probably didn’t have, like, a tank full of water or anything, so the fish might have died,” said shopper Josslyn Downey.

This isn’t the only time somebody has made a splash at the Bass Pro Shops. Back in 2020, another man jumped right into a tank.

“I heard stories about people, like, jumping in tanks and stuff like that, just trying to do stuff for YouTube, Cloud or whatever have you, just trying to get famous on social media,” said Floyd.

In Wednesday’s theft, the cellphone video shows someone following the suspect with what appears to be a GoPro camera.

“I think the depths that people go for likes on social media is becoming a detriment to society, really,” said Christy Downey.

To report details on the incident or the suspect, individuals are encouraged to ‘drop a line’ to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. Direct calls can also be made to LCSO at 239-477-1000.

