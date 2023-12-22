FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A peculiar incident unfolded at a Bass Pro Shops in Southwest Florida as Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies launched an investigation into the theft of a live 50-pound tarpon from the store’s fish pond.

A cellphone video captured the suspect, sporting dark pants, a navy blue T-shirt, and a distinctive fishing hat, making off with the prized fish.

The suspect’s getaway, documented in a Snapchat video shared with authorities, revealed his exit from the Gulf Coast Town Center store, leaving investigators to fish for leads on the unknown direction of his escape.

“LSCO is attempting to locate retail theft suspect. But not just your ‘normal retail theft,” said deputies on Facebook. “We guess you could say THIS one will o-fish-ially catch your eye.”

The LCSO, collaborating with the Animal Cruelty Task Force, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, is intensifying efforts to identify those involved in this peculiar aquatic theft.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of an incident at The Bass Pro Shop in Fort Myers involving a tarpon. We are currently working with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate further,” stated an FWC spokesperson.

To report details on the incident or the suspect, individuals are encouraged to ‘drop a line’ to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com. Direct calls can also be made to LCSO at 239-477-1000.

