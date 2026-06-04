LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– A Florida man was caught and cuffed, accused of stealing over a dozen garden gnomes.

Body camera video captured Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulling arriving at a home and confronting John Ramey on Tuesday.

According to investigators, he matched the description of someone riding around the area on a children’s tricycle stealing lawn decorations back on May 19.

When deputies searched the property, they found over a dozen garden gnomes in a nearby shed.

Ramey was then arrested. He now faces theft charges.

The gnomes were returned to the homeowner, who has been collecting them for 30 years.

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