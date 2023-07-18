TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A horrifying incident unfolded in Tampa when a 33-year-old man repeatedly stabbed the mother of his children in front of their three young kids. The victim, an adult female, was left in critical condition and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, on July 17, the suspect, whose identity is yet to be disclosed pending next of kin notification, fled the scene, located in the 2800 block of N. 35th Street, with the children following the vicious attack. Prior to encountering Tampa Police Department (TPD) officers, he left the children with his brother and allegedly stole his brother’s AK-47.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle heading southbound near N. Dale Mabry Highway and W. Spruce Street. They decided to tail the suspect while awaiting air support. The situation took an even more dangerous turn at 5:48 p.m. when the suspect pointed the stolen rifle out of the vehicle’s window towards the pursuing officers in marked TPD vehicles. Despite attempts to immobilize the suspect’s vehicle using spike strips, the suspect evaded capture.

The pursuit continued along N. Florida Avenue until tragedy struck at 6:02 p.m. when the suspect crashed into a blue sedan occupied by an adult male driver and an adult female passenger at the intersection of N. Florida Avenue and E. Gladys Street. Fortunately, both occupants of the sedan sustained no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

In a turn of events, the suspect immediately opened fire at the Tampa Police officers using the assault rifle upon crashing. In self-defense, multiple officers returned fire, ultimately killing the suspect. None of the officers involved were injured during the exchange.

“The suspect had no regard for human life and was a deadly threat to our community, which was evident by his actions,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Every officer who puts on a badge knows the danger that comes with this job. And yet, they show up every day to ensure the safety of a community. I’m thankful that tonight, every officer involved was able to go home to their families and serve another day.”

In compliance with department policy, all officers have been placed on administrative duty, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Tampa Police Department Victims Advocate will provide support to all those affected by the incident, including the suspect’s children and the occupants of the sedan. The stabbing victim, fighting for her life, will remain in the thoughts of the Tampa PD.

As the investigation remains open and active, further updates, including body-worn camera footage, will be shared with the public as soon as it is possible to do so.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.