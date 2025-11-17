NORTH PORT, Florida (WBBH) — A North Port man was found guilty and received a life sentence in prison on Friday for stabbing his adoptive parents to death in their home in 2023.

Dima James Tower, 24, committed the first-degree murder of Rob and Jennifer Tower, his adoptive parents, according to the verdict. He was also found guilty of fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

Tower grew up in Ukraine before his parents adopted him. When the North Port Police Department responded to the scene at the Tower’s home on Mallicoat Road in 2023, they said officers saw Tower bloodied and shutting the trunk of a vehicle. Officers tried to stop Tower, but he fled the scene in a black car.

After an eight-hour search after a chase, Venice police officers found him at the Shell Gas Station located on Knight’s Trail Road.

When officers entered the Tower’s home, they found the dead bodies of Rob and Jennifer lying on the living room floor. Rob appeared to have puncture wounds in his upper back, while Jennifer’s head was covered in blood, NPPD said.

Officers found blood on the couches in the living room, the bed in the master bedroom, the inside of the front door and the kitchen. A towel rag in the kitchen sink was also covered in blood.

