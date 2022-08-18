(WSVN) - A man pretending to be a rideshare driver was arrested by deputies, Thursday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Enmanuel Noslen Teixeira from Stock Island exposed himself and touched a female passenger against her will.

Teixeira, officials said, exposed himself and attempted to pull the victim’s dress up. He also grabbed her wrist and put his hands on her while she told him to stop and let her out of his SUV, which he initially declined to do.

According to deputies, Teixeira had a rideshare company logo on his SUV but was not working for the company.

He was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, battery and indecent exposure.

