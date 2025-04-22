SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) – A daring driver led deputies on a wild chase in Central Florida over the weekend.

Deputies say 39-year-old Miami native Richard Smith stole alcohol from a store in Sebring.

He then tried to outrun deputies, offering them some of his drink as he sped by.

“Stop! Stop!” a deputy said on bodycam video.

“I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it,” said Richard.

After a brief chase, Smith was caught and cuffed after being stopped by spike strips.

He now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and assault on an officer.

