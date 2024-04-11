A man was seen jogging away unharmed after his vehicle flipped several times and crashing into an auto body shop.

On Wednesday in Lee County, surveillance video captured the entire ordeal when the collision occurred.

The driver, later identified as Marcos Diego Manuel, was then seen climbing out of the sunroof and jogging away from the scene. When he returned to the scene on a bicycle, he was met by police officers and admitted to maneuvering the car when the crash happened.

Manuel was charged with multiple counts of DUI, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

