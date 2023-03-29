(TMX) – An alleged burglar in Florida tried to hide from authorities under a pile of home insulation, with his face near an air duct so he could breathe, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress in North Fort Myers on the night of March 26, and heard someone walking in the home’s attic. A five-gallon bucket and insulation debris were spotted on the floor below the attic access, and deputies ordered the suspect to come down.

When the suspect didn’t come down, deputies used non-lethal gas to try to flush him out of the attic, the sheriff’s office said. When the suspect still refused to come down, deputies entered the attic with a K-9 unit.

Photos shared by the sheriff’s office show the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bruce Davis, buried under a pile of insulation, with his hands poking up. Deputies said he had pressed his face against an air duct to breathe fresh air.

Davis was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting an officer.

