(WSVN) - A Florida man got a slithery surprise on his way home from work.

Video footage showed a snake on the windshield of David Harrison’s truck but this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

One week ago, Harrison found a chicken on the hood.

“The snake was kind of the craziest one, the chicken was definitely a cooler experience because it was pretty friendly,” said Harrison. “I hung out with the chicken for about an hour until somebody came and rescued him.”

The chicken was rescued and given a safe home.

