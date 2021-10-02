ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Florida man was arrested after authorities say he fatally shot a man over a parking spot Saturday.

Gilbert Bush was trying to park in a spot where Charles Edward Bentley was standing with a group of friends. The two got into an argument and Bentley pulled out a gun and shot Bush multiple times, St. Petersburg police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old victim died at the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Bentley fled the scene, but officers found him nearby and charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox