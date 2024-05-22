ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man is facing multiple charges after, police say, he punched an officer during an arrest.

The confrontation started near Orlando when Michael Stanley Bomber was caught trespassing on the same property on consecutive days earlier this month.

Bomber was confronted by police for a second time around, this time Bomber resisted and fought back.

“Did they explain to you that you’ve been trespassing this property?” asked a officer over body cam video

“Yes” Bomber replied.

“And you’re back?” asked the officer.

To which Bomber replied “Yes”.

This isn’t Bombers’ first encounter with law enforcement, just days before he was arrested for trespassing at a Holiday Inn Express.

Bomber has been charged with resisting with violence and trespassing.

Both the officer and Bomber were taken to the hospital with minimal injuries and have since been released.

