FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A slow chase in the rain near Daytona Beach left deputies stunned and calling it “possibly the slowest chase in the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office history.”

The suspect moved at a snail’s pace during the pursuit in Flagler County. Some troopers even said he was moving in the single digits.

“Yeah, we’re doing about 130 [mph], and he’s pulling away from us, coming up over the bridge,” said a trooper. “Talking about a mile an hour.”

“This has got to be one of the slowest ones I’ve seen in my career,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “About 1 to 2, maybe 3 miles an hour.”

The incident started when a person was kicked out of the car they were driving on Sept. 25.

Deputies said 33-year-old Kyle McNary kicked the victim out when they pulled over to swap places in the car. Then McNary allegedly hit another car and drove off, while leaving the victim on the side of the road.

“The path of vehicles doing circles now through the intersections,” said a trooper. “We went southbound to go back northbound, it appears.”

Deputies soon responded and gave chase, although they didn’t have to go very fast to catch up as, according to the victim, McNary refused to drive faster than 15 to 20 miles per hour.

In a bizarre attempt to flee from police, McNary continued the low-speed chase, refusing to pull over even as deputies caught up to him.

“We do appreciate that he wasn’t driving recklessly while he was trying to avoid [us]. Deputies used stop sticks on him to flatten the tire,” said Staly.

Eventually, McNary pulled over and was arrested.

“Hands up, Kyle; keep your hands up, bud,” a deputy is heard saying in body camera video.

McNary faces multiple charges, including fleeing from police and leaving the scene of a crash.

