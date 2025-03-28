Police body camera video captured clown chaos in a Central Florida shopping plaza.

Officers found 40-year-old Christopher Marlowe walking around and yelling dressed as a clown while responding to a trespassing call at a shopping plaza on Monday.

When they asked him to leave, police said he became aggressive and started swearing at officers.

He’s even accused of trying to punch an officer before being caught and cuffed.

“You look like a clown,” one officer said.

“No [expletive], I am a clown, stupid! I’ve been a clown,” Marlowe said.

Authorities said the suspect had already been banned from the plaza prior to this incident.

He is facing a charge of “trespassing after being warned.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.