TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida man has been charged with posing as a veterinarian and grand theft after a sick dog died in his care and he refused to return the dog to its owner, according to authorities.

Kenneth Wade Jr., 33, was arrested in Tallahassee last week, according to court documents.

Investigators said that Wade had offered veterinary services on social media and claimed to make medicine for pets.

Wade was released from custody under the condition that he stays away from the victim, refrains from posting online about veterinary services and does not have any animals.

