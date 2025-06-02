DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after deputies found him attempting to conceal his face while walking in a Florida neighborhood, where he admitted to repeatedly watching his ex-girlfriend sleep for several months, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Jalen Vallejos was stopped Sunday night in Deltona by a patrol deputy while wearing a ski mask on his head and carrying gloves in his pocket, along with a knife and lock-picking tools.

During an interview, Vallejos reportedly confessed he was on his way to his ex-girlfriend’s home and wasn’t sure of his intentions but feared his behavior might escalate.

Vallejos admitted to stalking his ex for six to eight months and acknowledged he vandalized her house in April, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found a backpack inside his father’s truck containing duct tape, wire cutters, spray paint, and a sledgehammer.

Vallejos reportedly told investigators he intended to use the tools to break into the home or, if confronted, against the victim’s father.

He faces charges of aggravated stalking, attempted armed burglary, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

