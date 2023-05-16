SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) —Sixty-three-year-old Dean Matt of Sarasota is a pilot and pickleball addict.

He’s hoping to set a Guinness Book record by playing 48 games, in the 48 contiguous states, in one month’s time.



“It’s our new love, so we’re out at the courts three or four times a week playing pickleball and making friends and have a little exercise,” Matt said. “I’m learning nothing about pickleball, but I’m learning a lot about America.”

During most days, Matt will play two matches in two different states.

On other days, he’ll pack in three stops in a day.

His schedule says he’s set to complete his challenge in Tampa on Friday, May 26.

