PIERSON, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man was caught on surveillance video attacking a Volusia County Sheriff’s patrol car.

Eric Johnson, 58, was seen hitting and kicking the parked cruiser on Tuesday after authorities shared the video on the sheriff’s office social media page.

While the motive behind Johnson’s outburst remains unclear, deputies said they are no stranger to this individual.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Johnson has had 91 charges, including felony battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, robbery, aggravated assault, and more. He is now charged with felony criminal mischief and attempted burglary of a vehicle.

Johnson remains in custody in Volusia County on $11,000 bond.

