LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WSVN) — A man allegedly shot his family’s dog in the face after a domestic dispute, according to Lee County Sheriff’s deputies.

“One of the most important initiatives, is protecting those without a voice,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

When deputies responded to a disturbance call involving a firearm on Monday around midnight, they found bloody paw prints outside the residence and located a small black pitbull named Louie, who had suffered a gunshot found to the face.

“Deputies located Louie hiding behind a couch gushing blood from his neck and his face,” said Marceno. “The video surveillance showed exactly what this sick bastard did. And I must warn you, the video you are about to see is beyond disturbing.”

The incident was captured on video and showed the shocking act of cruelty. It was blurred due to its graphic content.

“The screams of pain continued even after the video cuts out. The dog showed zero aggression and only wanted to be loved,” the report added.

Deputies recovered the firearm used in the shooting and arrested Farhad Deihim on charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

Louie was surrendered to animal services and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff, who personally checked on Louie’s condition.

During a press conference Louie, now affectionately referred to as having a new “birthday,” was presented with a cupcake, symbolizing a new start.

“Now we have a late attendee to this press conference,” said Marceno. “I would like to introduce everyone to Louie. Today is Louie’s birthday, as far as I’m concerned, and Louie gets a cupcake.”

If convicted, Deihim will be added to Lee County’s animal abuse registry and will be prohibited from owning a dog for the next five years.

