ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested on several indecent exposure charges at various toll booth workers over a week’s span.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that the man was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Kim Montes said the investigation was conducted by state troopers. All seven instances happened on three days around 7 a.m. as the man entered the cash lanes of the toll plazas. Toll workers told troopers the man had no clothes on and was “showing his privates.”

He was identified through a photo comparison and his identity matched.

