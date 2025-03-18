CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was caught and cuffed after being spotted driving dangerously on a Florida road.

Claude Gose Jr. was pulled over by Cape Coral police after he was seen swerving recklessly on the road at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

“You’re a cop right now, but just wait; take your [expletive] uniform off. I’ve got big-time connections,” he said. Just know it. I know everybody says that, but I’m not a [expletive] joker!”

Gose Jr. became irate once confronted by authorities, diving into a tirade against the officers who pulled him over.

“You’re [expletive] with the wrong person. I’m not drunk,” he said to an officer. “I’m not from the US, bro. I got four nationalities. Play your little game with me. I swear to God, we play the game. I know everything in 15 minutes. Where you live. Everything.”

The verbal assault kept coming, eventually escalating into threats.

“Just wait until I find where you [expletive] live!” said Gose Jr.

“Whoa. Were you communicating a threat to law enforcement?” said the officer.

“Yes, I was!” he said.

“Is that a camera in this car?” asked Gose Jr.

“Yes, sir.”

“Is it recording?”

“Yes, it is.”

Officers say Gose Jr. did not cooperate from the start.

“One of our officers initiated their lights, and the driver initially didn’t pull over and kept driving,” said Lisa Greenburg of the Cape Coral Police Department. “The officer initiated their sirens. Same thing. The suspect kept driving for a bit and finally ended up pulling over in a parking lot.”

Bodycam video of the man’s arrest showcases the moments the officer confronted Gose.

“Turn the truck off. How are you doing?” said an office. “Did you not see my lights and sirens behind you?”

“Yea… so?” said Gose Jr.

“Let’s go.”

“Hurry up.”

“Follow that with your eyes on.”

“Yeah. Hurry up, bro.”

“Do not want to participate?”

“I am participating.”

“You’re not really cooperating right now.”

“It’s just ridiculous.”

Officers said when they stopped him, they found an open beer container inside his truck alongside spilled alcohol.

