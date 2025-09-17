LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A man was arrested on child neglect charges after being accused of crashing his car with three children inside in south Fort Myers and attempting to hide them by throwing them over a fence.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Rada Jr. crashed his car into a ditch on Linda Loma Drive and San Carlos Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say Rada ran to a stranger’s house after the crash and threw the children over a nearly six-foot-tall fence to hide, before jumping the fence himself.

A neighbor reported that the children were crying, complaining of head and stomach pain, and one was vomiting. They were taken to the hospital, checked out and released.

Rada was arrested on three charges of child neglect and cruelty. Investigators have not disclosed his relationship to the children.

Minutes before the crash, a Lee County deputy said they saw Rada driving recklessly down San Carlos Boulevard, heading away from Fort Myers Beach.

When the deputy attempted to stop him, Rada reportedly did a 360-degree turn around the patrol car and sped off. The deputy did not pursue him to avoid endangering other drivers.

Deputies say more charges could be forthcoming for fleeing and the hit-and-run crash.

