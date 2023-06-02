(TMX) – A Florida boater was arrested for being impaired on Tuesday after he was reported to be unconscious at the helm near a public beach, authorities said.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies responded Tuesday offshore Madeira Beach after a caller reported a “vessel with an unconscious operator slumped over at the helm heading towards a public swimming beach.”

A helicopter unit located the fishing vessel as it approached the swimming beach, which was full of people. Two sheriff’s office boats stopped the smaller fishing vessel.

Body-worn camera video released by the sheriff’s office shows deputes questioning the boater, who says he has no alcohol.

“I’m looking at an empty beer can,” a deputy says.

Once on land, the boater “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests, and was arrested on one count of boating under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thanks to the quick actions of all deputies involved, there were no injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.