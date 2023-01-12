KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Key West man was arrested Wednesday after bashing a woman’s head into a car window and pavement.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call to Mile Marker 40 around 6:50 p.m. regarding a battery situation. Deputies arrived at the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge to find the victim.

The 46-year-old victim told deputies that Terry Sean Milligan, 54, had been drinking all day and was asleep in the front passenger side of their vehicle.

According to a news release, the victim got out of the vehicle to take her dog for a walk, when Milligan woke up to the sound of the vehicle door, enraging him. That’s when he grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the vehicle door and windshield, causing part of it to break.

The victim told authorities that when she got out of the vehicle to seek help, Milligan grabbed her by the hair, causing her to fall. He then began bashing her head against the pavement.

The victim was able to escape and lock herself in the vehicle. Milligan fled the scene on foot.

A witness parked nearby called 911 and corroborated the victim’s story. The woman’s injuries also corroborated her story. The victim declined to be transported to the hospital.

Milligan was found hiding nearby and was taken into custody. He is facing charges of aggravated battery and damage to property.

