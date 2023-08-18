DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) – A Central Florida man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty after authorities discovered his dogs had not been properly fed for approximately five weeks and were exposed to severe heat.

Zachary Michael Crain, 26, of Deltona, was taken into custody on Tuesday night and subsequently booked into jail Wednesday morning. He faces three felony counts of animal cruelty and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful confinement/abandonment of animals without sufficient food or water.

The investigation unfolded when deputies, responding to a request from Deltona Animal Control, arrived at Crain’s residence on Abbott Avenue on Tuesday evening. Animal Control officers had previously taken custody of three dogs — Dolly, Buttercup, and Joker — after they escaped their enclosure earlier in the day. Officers noted the dogs’ deteriorating physical condition compared to their previous encounters.

Buttercup, in particular, exhibited visible signs of distress, with protruding hip bones, shoulder blades, and other bones. Both Buttercup and Dolly were found to be underweight.

During questioning, Crain revealed that financial constraints had prevented him from purchasing dog food for about five weeks, and he had last fed the dogs two to three days prior. The dogs’ enclosures were found with completely dry bowls, and the sweltering Florida weather, with temperatures as high as 99 degrees and heat indexes reaching 108 degrees, worsened the animals’ suffering.

In response to Crain’s inability to provide proper nourishment, a deputy purchased a large bag of Pedigree dog food and delivered it to the residence. The moment was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

All three dogs were subsequently taken into custody by Animal Control for evaluation and care. Joker, the third dog, was still at the residence during the investigation.

Deputies also conducted a thorough inspection of the living conditions within the house, ensuring the children present were receiving proper care and nutrition. Adequate food supplies were found in the pantry and refrigerator. Crain was released on $9,000 bail shortly after being booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

