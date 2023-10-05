THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A 77-year-old man from The Villages finds himself in legal trouble after being accused of engaging in the illicit sale of thousands of dollars’ worth of erectile dysfunction medication.

Reginald Kincer, the man at the center of this unusual case, now faces potential consequences that include a year in federal prison and a hefty $10,000 fine.

According to federal authorities, Kincer acquired off-brand pills without a valid prescription from a licensed medical professional. He allegedly stockpiled these pills with the intention of redistributing them both within and outside the state.

Kincer, who was once seen as something of a local legend in The Villages, earned a reputation as the neighborhood’s go-to source for these medications.

Residents fondly referred to him as the “neighborhood pharmacist” and expressed regret that his operation came to an end before they had the chance to make a purchase.

“I’m just sorry he got busted before I had a chance to buy from him,” said one neighbor.

While Kincer claimed he was trying to “do the right thing,” federal charges have been imposed against him, carrying the possibility of significant legal penalties.

